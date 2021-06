NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak was back at it again on Saturday Night. Because of his performance, we’re naming him the VA Hero of the Week.

David Pastrnak started the Bruins-Islanders series off with a bang. The 25-year-old winger scored a hat-trick in Game 1 of the series, leading the Bruins on their way to a 5-2 victory over the Islanders.

For more details on Marchand’s goal, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images