Watch Alex Verdugo Hit Walk-Off In Bottom Of Ninth Vs. Blue Jays

Verdugo hit a single off the Green Monster to propel Boston to a 6-5 win

Alex Verdugo came through with the walk-off heroics Friday night at Fenway Park, as the outfielder recorded a RBI single off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pinch-runner Danny Santana scored the game-winning run and then promptly joined the pile of Red Sox teammates surrounding and congratulating Verdugo at first base.

Santana stepped in for Kiké Hernández, who reached first base and ultimately advanced to second base all on a throwing error by Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette. It gave the Red Sox a runner on second with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth.

Christian Arroyo had tied the game in the eighth inning with a solo home run over the Green Monster.

