Watch Alex Verdugo Hit Walk-Off In Bottom Of Ninth Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo came through with the walk-off heroics Friday night at Fenway Park, as the outfielder recorded a RBI single off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pinch-runner Danny Santana scored the game-winning run and then promptly joined the pile of Red Sox teammates surrounding and congratulating Verdugo at first base.

Check it out:

PARTY AT OUR PLACE! pic.twitter.com/M7BSWDmtGI — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2021

Santana stepped in for Kiké Hernández, who reached first base and ultimately advanced to second base all on a throwing error by Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette. It gave the Red Sox a runner on second with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth.

Christian Arroyo had tied the game in the eighth inning with a solo home run over the Green Monster.