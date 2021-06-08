Watch Brad Marchand Dangle His Way To Game-Tying Goal Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins had Brad Marchand to thank after tying Game 5.

After Boston went up early against the Islanders, New York scored two unanswered goals to tie it and take the lead. Until, that is, some sick stick handling from the winger.

Charlie McAvoy came up with a loose puck in the neutral zone and quickly passed it off to David Pastrnak, who then set up his linemate to weave through two defensemen and bury the puck just over seven minutes into the second period.

You have to check this out:

Dangles like you read about. The goal tied things up at 2-2.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images