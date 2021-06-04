Watch Brad Marchand Score Game 3 OT Winner For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are up 2-1 in their second-round series, and they have Brad Marchand to thank.

With Game 3 of the best-of-seven set in overtime, it was the Bruins winger who had the winner for Boston.

With the Bruins pinned in their own end, Patrice Bergeron reversed a puck around the end boards to Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman quickly cleared the defensive zone and gained the offensive blue line before sliding the puck to Marchand. The winger skated along the left wing boards and fired a bad-angle shot that must’ve surprised Semyon Varlamov.

Watch it here.

The Bruins will try to push the Isles to the brink of elimination in Game 4 on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images