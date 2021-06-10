Watch Brad Marchand Score Game-Tying Goal On Power Play In Game 6

Brad Marchand extended his point streak to six games in a big way Wednesday night.
The Bruins were down 1-0 in the first period of their do or die Game 6 against the New York Islanders when Boston was awarded a power play.
With 14 seconds left on it, Taylor Hall was tripped and the Bruins had a 5-on-3 advantage. That proved futile, but Marchand made sure the second penalty wouldn’t expire without a goal.
Matt Grzelcyk kept the puck in the zone and sent a cross-ice pass to a waiting Marchand who one-timed the puck past Semyon Varlamov to make this a 1-1 game.
Check it out:
The game is on NBC, but NESN will air an hour of postgame as well as carry intermission reports on NESN.com.