Watch Bruins’ Video Thanking Fans For ‘Unwavering Loyalty’ In Crazy Season

It’s crazy to think about how the Bruins’ 2021 season began and how it ended.

Almost five months after the B’s began their truncated season in New Jersey in an empty arena, the Black and Gold came up a little short Wednesday night in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup playoff second-round series vs. the New York Islanders. The Isles proved to be too much for a banged-up B’s team, as an arena full of rowdy Long Islanders nearly blew the roof off the Nassau Coliseum.

It was a hockey season unlike no other, with the NHL beginning the campaign at the height of COVID-19’s last real wave in January. Over the course of the season, things started to improve, eventually leading the way for fans to return to arenas. The Islanders series gave us all a taste of normalcy, as fans packed not only the Coliseum but also the TD Garden in Boston to cheer on their teams.

Although the Bruins’ season came to an end earlier than they and their fans hoped, the organization showed its gratitude for support — near and far — with a thank you video Thursday.

Through a year of unprecedented challenges, uncertainty and change, you were with us.



For your unwavering loyalty, passion and dedication, we are tremendously grateful.



To the greatest fans in sports, thank you. We can?t wait to see you again next season. pic.twitter.com/abDjuwG4Qb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2021

This figures to be an offseason of change, but one thing is for sure: Everyone is excited to be “back to normal” for the 2021-22 season.

