If you had Christian Arroyo hitting the first grand slam for the Boston Red Sox of the 2021 season, then you probably should go play the lottery.

The Red Sox were down 7-6 to the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning with two outs and the bases juiced. Alex Cora decided to pinch-hit Christian Arroyo for Danny Santana.

And boy, did it pay off.

Arroyo drove a 1-2 pitch out of Truist Park to give the Red Sox a 10-7 lead.

Check it out:

?First Grand Slam of the season

?Second longest HR of the season

?Red Sox take the lead



Christian Arroyo with some SLAMMMAGEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/myNtR9efHd — NESN (@NESN) June 17, 2021

The energy here is immaculate.