Watch Christian Arroyo Tie Game With Eighth-Inning Blast Vs. Blue Jays

Christian Arroyo has delivered the Fenway Park dramatics for a second straight night.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman tied Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-5, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Arroyo’s blast over the Green Monster in left field measured 403 feet.

Arroyo hit a home run that was shared on Twitter by the Red Sox official account on June 12, 2021.

Arroyo, you may remember, tied Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros with a no-doubter of a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. That one measured 437 feet in Boston’s eventual 12-8 win over the Astros.

It marks No. 3 of the season for Arroyo.