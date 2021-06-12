Watch Christian Arroyo Tie Game With Eighth-Inning Blast Vs. Blue Jays

Arroyo came up clutch for a second straight night

by

Christian Arroyo has delivered the Fenway Park dramatics for a second straight night.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman tied Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-5, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Arroyo’s blast over the Green Monster in left field measured 403 feet.

Check it out:

Arroyo, you may remember, tied Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros with a no-doubter of a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. That one measured 437 feet in Boston’s eventual 12-8 win over the Astros.

It marks No. 3 of the season for Arroyo.

More MLB:

Watch Alex Verdugo Hit Walk-Off In Bottom Of Ninth Vs. Blue Jays
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom
Previous Article

Jacob deGrom Injury: Mets Pitcher Leaves Game Vs. Padres
Boston Red Sox third baseman Bobby Dalbec, center fielder Alex Verdugo
Next Article

Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo’s Walk-Off Single Caps Comeback Vs. Blue Jays

Picked For You

Related