Watch Dustin Pedroia Get Ride In Home Run Cart Pushed By Jason Varitek

The home run cart wasn’t a thing when Dustin Pedroia was a member of the Boston Red Sox, but that didn’t stop him from taking a ride in it Friday night.

The Red Sox honored the former second baseman in a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park that featured names like Tim Wakefield, David Ortiz (via video) and Ric Flair. Tears were shed and memories were shared throughout the ceremony.

After announcing the Red Sox would waive the three-year wait period and induct Pedroia into the 2022 Hall of Fame class, he threw out the first pitch to Alex Cora and went to the dugout. After some high-fives, he jumped into the cart and was pushed down the length of the dugout by Jason Varitek.

Check it out:

I mean, his entire career was a home run. So it only made sense. pic.twitter.com/zD7J12VXdi — NESN (@NESN) June 25, 2021

Had the cart been around throughout Pedroia’s career, he would have taken 140 rides.