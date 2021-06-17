Watch Garrett Richards Rip RBI-Double For Red Sox Against Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Richards was making his presence known both offensively and defensively.

The Red Sox pitcher was strong through the first three innings of Boston’s game against the Braves, holding Atlanta to just one run. But Richards also helped give his team some insurance.

With Bobby Dalbec on first and one out, Richards ripped 3-2 pitch for a double into center field that scored Dalbec to give Boston a 4-0 lead in the fourth. That was his first Major League Baseball hit.

Check it out:

We love the reaction.