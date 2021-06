NESN Logo Sign In

What can’t Hunter Renfroe do?

The Red Sox outfielder already crushed a 439-foot home run to bring Boston within a run of the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Fenway Park, so it only was fitting he gave his team its first lead of the night.

Renfroe smashed a solo shot in the bottom of of the sixth inning to put the Red Sox on top 6-5 that got out of Fenway in a hurry.

Check it out:

If Renfroe isn’t making outfield assists, he’s hitting bombs.