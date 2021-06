NESN Logo Sign In

A one-run lead was not enough for Hunter Renfroe.

The Boston Red Sox were up 3-2 thanks to a J.D. Martinez two-run double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning and had a man on base with one out.

Hunter Renfroe stepped to the plate and got just enough of Ryan Yarbrough’s 1-0 pitch to give Boston a 5-2 edge over his former team.

That marked home run No. 9 of the season for Renfroe.