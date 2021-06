NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe really can do it all.

The Red Sox outfielder added a sweet highlight-reel catch to his résumé Thursday night during the bottom of the fifth inning in Boston’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ji-Man Choi hit what looked to be a hit, but Renfroe raced back and jumped up to make the catch, which likely saved a run, too.

Check it out:

Straight up robbery.