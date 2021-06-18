Watch Jeter Downs Absolutely Crush Solo Home Run For WooSox

Jeter Downs knew right away the ball he hit would be a goner.
And it’s easy to see why.
The Worcester Red Sox were tied 2-2 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs when he drove a 1-1 pitch to the moon.
Check it out:
In all reality, the ball hit the windshield of the pickup truck that’s parked under the video board at Polar Park.
The 22-year-old Downs, who was part of the Mookie Betts deal in 2020, was batting .224 with 12 RBIs and eight stolen bases coming into Thursday’s game.
Downs’ home run ended up being the difference-maker as the WooSox won, 3-2.