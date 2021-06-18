Watch Jeter Downs Absolutely Crush Solo Home Run For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeter Downs knew right away the ball he hit would be a goner.

And it’s easy to see why.

The Worcester Red Sox were tied 2-2 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs when he drove a 1-1 pitch to the moon.

Check it out:

Jeter Downs knew it.



The second-ranked Red Sox prospect drills a go-ahead homer in the 8th for the @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/fId9qNsYa4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2021

In all reality, the ball hit the windshield of the pickup truck that’s parked under the video board at Polar Park.

The 22-year-old Downs, who was part of the Mookie Betts deal in 2020, was batting .224 with 12 RBIs and eight stolen bases coming into Thursday’s game.