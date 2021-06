NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox outfield leads Major League Baseball in outfield assists, and Kiké Hernández added their 19th of the season Saturday.

With one out and runners in scoring position on second and third against Toronto, Blue Jays’ Reese McGuire lined out to center field as Joe Panick ran towards home plate.

Hernández made the catch and sent a rocket to catcher Christian Vázquez, who tagged Panick out at home and held Toronto scoreless.

The Red Sox outfield continues to impress.