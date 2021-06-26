Watch Mic’d-Up Version Of Dustin Pedroia’s Ride In Home Run Cart

NESN Logo Sign In

Laundry cart rides in the Red Sox dugout are reserved for players who put one over the fence, but the club made a special exception Friday night.

Dustin Pedroia took a ride at the conclusion of his ceremony at Fenway Park. Amid the festivities prior to Boston’s series opener against the New York Yankees, Cora notified his team that Pedroia was hoping to hop in the cart and his desire ultimately was fulfilled.

You can watch a mic’d-up version of Pedroia’s ride, as well as the lead-up to it, in the video below.

Tunnel Time for Pedey! pic.twitter.com/E4PNj9tRgq — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2021

We’re a little surprised Ric Flair, who “completely shocked” Pedroia with his appearance Friday night, didn’t ask for a ride as well.