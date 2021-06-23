NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers delivered the big hit Tuesday night, and it lifted Boston to a 9-5 win in extra innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Devers connected on a two-run double during the top of the 11th inning. It scored pinch runner Connor Wong, who started the inning at second base, and Xander Bogaerts (lead-off single).

Check it out:

The Red Sox scored four runs in the inning. Hunter Renfroe hit a RBI single to score Devers before the outfielder came around to score himself on a one-out sacrifice fly by Kiké Hernández.

Boston will take the diamond at Tropicana Field on Wednesday for the second game of the three-game set against the Rays. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NESN.