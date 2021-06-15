Watch Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off In Ninth As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers delivered the walk-off heroics for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Devers slapped a walk-off single in the ninth inning to propel Boston to a 2-1 win on a damp night at Fenway Park. Devers’ hit to left field sounded off the Green Monster and scored Alex Verdugo from second base.

Check it out:

GOOOOOOODNIGHT FROM RAFAEL DEVERS pic.twitter.com/sHIJkq0KRR — NESN (@NESN) June 15, 2021

Verdugo led off the ninth inning with an infield single and went to second one batter later on a single by J.D. Martinez.

It was the third walk-off of the season for the Red Sox and their second of the current homestand. Verdugo recorded a walk-off hit himself Friday night against Blue Jays.