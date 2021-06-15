Watch Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off In Ninth As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays

Rafael Devers delivered the walk-off heroics for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Devers slapped a walk-off single in the ninth inning to propel Boston to a 2-1 win on a damp night at Fenway Park. Devers’ hit to left field sounded off the Green Monster and scored Alex Verdugo from second base.
Check it out:
Verdugo led off the ninth inning with an infield single and went to second one batter later on a single by J.D. Martinez.
It was the third walk-off of the season for the Red Sox and their second of the current homestand. Verdugo recorded a walk-off hit himself Friday night against Blue Jays.