Watch Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off In Ninth As Red Sox Beat Blue Jays

It's the third walk-off on the season for the Red Sox

by

Rafael Devers delivered the walk-off heroics for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Devers slapped a walk-off single in the ninth inning to propel Boston to a 2-1 win on a damp night at Fenway Park. Devers’ hit to left field sounded off the Green Monster and scored Alex Verdugo from second base.

Check it out:

Verdugo led off the ninth inning with an infield single and went to second one batter later on a single by J.D. Martinez.

It was the third walk-off of the season for the Red Sox and their second of the current homestand. Verdugo recorded a walk-off hit himself Friday night against Blue Jays.

More MLB:

Did Alex Cora Consider Walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Red Sox Manager Weighs In
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Previous Article

Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off Lifts Boston To Win Vs. Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Next Article

Red Sox Notes: Nate Eovaldi Gets Pitchers Back On Track In Win Vs. Blue Jays

Picked For You

Related