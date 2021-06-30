Watch Red Sox Reliever Hirokazu Sawamura Belt Out Alicia Keys Hit

NESN Logo Sign In

Hirozaku Sawamura might have a future in music once his baseball career comes to an end.

Well, maybe not. But the Boston Red Sox relief pitcher clearly isn’t afraid to flex his pipes.

Sawamura, who joined the Red Sox on a two-year deal back in February, was captured Tuesday on Eduardo Rodriguez’s Instagram story singing Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” The right-hander wasn’t just casually humming along either. He was singing with some passion.

While Sawamura wasn’t blessed with a golden voice, he probably can say he’s a better singer than Tom Brady.