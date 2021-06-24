Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden

Next stop, Broadway for TB12?

by

Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?

There’s a good chance it’s showtunes.

Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.

Brady showcased his “Hamilton” fandom as he sang/rapped “Alexander Hamilton” from the Tony Award-winning show. You can check out TB12’s duet with Corden in the video below.

Teams other than the Bucs surely would love to see the seven-time champion retire to pursue his Broadway dreams, as a Brady-less NFL would have a much easier path to Super Bowl LVI.

More NFL:

