Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden

Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?

There’s a good chance it’s showtunes.

Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.

Brady showcased his “Hamilton” fandom as he sang/rapped “Alexander Hamilton” from the Tony Award-winning show. You can check out TB12’s duet with Corden in the video below.

If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I?ll retire tomorrow.



*May need a teleprompter at times. pic.twitter.com/AgNZMU7l3R — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

Teams other than the Bucs surely would love to see the seven-time champion retire to pursue his Broadway dreams, as a Brady-less NFL would have a much easier path to Super Bowl LVI.