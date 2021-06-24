Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden

Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?
There’s a good chance it’s showtunes.
Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.
Brady showcased his “Hamilton” fandom as he sang/rapped “Alexander Hamilton” from the Tony Award-winning show. You can check out TB12’s duet with Corden in the video below.
Teams other than the Bucs surely would love to see the seven-time champion retire to pursue his Broadway dreams, as a Brady-less NFL would have a much easier path to Super Bowl LVI.