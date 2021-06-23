What Angry Max Scherzer Said About Incessant Sticky Stuff Checks

NESN Logo Sign In

One banned substance check was probably enough to get Max Scherzer a little miffed. Two definitely bothered him.

Three? He was incensed.

The Washington Nationals ace was checked a trio of times by the umpires in his team’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The third time, Scherzer unbuckled his pants and threatened to pull them down, then got into it with Philly manager Joe Girardi.

Good times.

Scherzer was no less heated after the 3-2 victory.

?I would have to be an absolute fool to actually use something tonight when everybody?s antenna is so far high they?d look for anything,” Scherzer said, via The AP. ?I have absolutely zero on me. I have nothing on me. Check whatever you want. I?ll take off all my clothes if you want to see me.?

Girardi insisted he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful, but Scherzer kept taking his hat off, which was an unusual maneuver for him. Scherzer said it was, but just because he was sweaty.