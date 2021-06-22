What Celtics See In Moses Brown, Acquired In Kemba Walker Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics know how much Moses Brown can contribute.

They were on the receiving end of it earlier this year.

Brown was included by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the trade that sent Al Horford to the Celtics in exchange for Kemba Walker. Horford and Walker were the obvious headliners of the trade, but Brown is a noteworthy inclusion, too.

The Celtics in the Stevens era (the head coaching era, that is), generally have gotten manipulated on the boards. That can happen when running guys like Amir Johnson and Grant Williams out as the lone big men on the court.

But Brown could help usher in a new mindset. He’s 7-foot-2, 245 pounds, and in his first extended NBA experience, he averaged 8.9 rebounds per game across 43 contests last season. He did that while playing just over 21 minutes a game.

It doesn’t sound like the Celtics look at him as just a throw-in in the deal, either.

?We like Moses as an upside player,? Stevens said Monday, via The Boston Globe. ?Obviously, we saw the best of Moses in our game. But he?s a guy who got a bigger taste of the NBA this year. He got a great opportunity, and when he did play, he put up numbers.