Bobby Dalbec seems to have found his groove throughout the last week and his three-hit performance for the Red Sox on Saturday was the most recent example.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman now is 11-for-30 in his last eight games. Dalbec has recorded three home runs and two triples with eight RBIs during the stretch. He was a perfect 3-for-3 in Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Kansas City Royals with three RBIs and a two-run home run.

Dalbec acknowledged how his timing has been the biggest difference, and explained one specific adjustment he’s made in order to be more consistent.

“I’ve been choking up. Easy way to create more time for myself and that’s what I needed to do. So if I am a little bit tardy I have that to help me out a little bit,” Dalbec said on a postgame video conference. “Less length on the bat, less bat to get around into the zone.”

Dalbec noted how it’s something he had done prior in his career, but never as consistently as he has of late.

“I think I’m just on time more consistently,” Dalbec said. “It’s not just a few pitches a game or one pitch an at bat. I think that’s the biggest thing — being early.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the quality of Dalbec’s at bats are better as a result, too.