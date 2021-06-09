When Alex Verdugo Is Expected To Return To Red Sox Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo will miss a second consecutive game when Boston plays host to the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Verdugo, however, isn’t expected to miss extended time. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday the 25-year-old outfielder is expected to be back on the field Thursday when Boston closes out a three-game set against the Astros.

Cora also revealed it was Verdugo’s back that kept him sidelined.

“I mean, he’s a little banged up. His back is tight,” Cora told reporters during a pregame video conference. “He was tight on Sunday, played on Monday, we decided to give him (Tuesday) off. I talked to him yesterday during the game and he felt like one more game will benefit him. So, we’ll give him one more day and he should be ready for tomorrow.”

J.D. Martinez will get the start in left field Wednesday while Kiké Hernández will be in center and Hunter Renfroe in right.

Verdugo has compiled a .292 batting average this season with eight home runs, 36 runs scored and 26 RBIs.

