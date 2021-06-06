Julio Jones Trade Rumors: When Falcons Likely Will Deal Star Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

Due to salary cap implications, the Atlanta Falcons likely always were going to wait until after June 1 to trade Julio Jones. So, when June 2 arrived, many believed a trade could happen at any moment.

Well, NFL fans might have to wait a while longer for a trade to take place — like, until August.

“Once this minicamp is cleared, that’s when you’re gonna see the activity pick up on the trade market for Julio Jones,” NFL Media’s Steve Wyche reported Friday evening. “I’ve been reporting for weeks that people I’ve talked to said the Falcons are going to take this probably up until training camp, weigh all their offers, and then that is when the move will be made — right before training camp. Not now during the offseason.”

Nobody knows when Julio Jones will be traded but there doesn?t seem to be a rush to make things happen. From @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NHse68hCFh — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 5, 2021

Of course, Wyche’s report simply could be an example of the Falcons using the media to create narratives that might help influence negotiations. There was an impossible-to-believe report that Atlanta had a first-round pick offer on the table, after all.

Nevertheless, Atlanta has nothing to lose by playing the long game and waiting for the best offer.

As for where Jones eventually could land, your guess is a good as ours. But, at this point, the New England Patriots don’t seem like a good fit.