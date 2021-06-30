Where Patriots’ 2021 Opponents Land On ESPN’s NFL Roster Rankings

Week 3: New Orleans Saints

The Saints have the league’s 17th best roster, according to Lindsey. New Orleans is led by one of the league’s best offensive tackle combinations, but its receiving depth behind Pro Bowler Michael Thomas hasn’t been overly inspiring.

Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers have the league’s best roster in the eyes of Lindsey. Tampa boasts one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL, however the running back grouping may be team’s biggest weakness.

Week 5: Houston Texans

It will be a drastic the two-week difference for the Patriots, who go up from one of the league’s best rosters in Tampa Bay to one of the NFL’s worst in Houston. The Texans rank dead last, 32 out of 32, with their biggest weakness coming in their defensive line.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott returns to lead the Cowboys, who ranked No. 8 overall. Prescott and his receiver options are perhaps the team’s biggest strength while the Dallas defense, and its secondary in particular, could prevent them from real postseason competition.

Week 8: Los Angeles Chargers

Lindsey doesn’t seem to have as much confidence as others in the Chargers, depicted as he ranked their roster No. 20 overall. LA will be led by its defensive talent and if QB Justin Herbert can put together another strong season behind an improved offensive line, the Chargers could fare better than this list indicates.

Week 9: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ roster ranks 27th. And while they took a chance by trading for Sam Darnold, the left side of the offensive line isn’t exactly what you want to help the quarterback’s resurgence.

Week 10: Cleveland Browns

The Browns have the league’s third-best roster, according to Lindsey. The offensive line invokes a lot of confidence while Cleveland certainly hopes Baker Mayfield can continue to take a step forward.

Week 11: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons, not long after trading All-Pro receiver sending Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, come in at No. 25 overall. The tandem of wideout Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts should make for a team that can throw the ball, but Atlanta’s secondary let opponents do so at a very high clip last season, too.