Who Colin Cowherd Believes Tom Brady Is Roasting In ‘The Shop’ Clip

Tom Brady currently has the football world playing a guessing game.

In a trailer for the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” Brady is seen criticizing a team that ultimately lost interest in him in free agency last year. The seven-time champion took exception with this mystery team moving forward with its incumbent starting quarterback, saying, “You’re sticking with that (expletive)?”

Many have assumed Brady was talking about the San Francisco 49ers, especially given his history with Jimmy Garoppolo. Others have guessed the Las Vegas Raiders or the Los Angeles Chargers, as both teams were rumored to be involved in the TB12 sweepstakes in March of 2020.

But if you ask Colin Cowherd, Brady is taking aim at the Chicago Bears and their now-former starting signal-caller.

“…It’s Mitch Trubisky,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “He (Brady) really considered three teams. He considered Tampa, the Chargers and Chicago. He wasn’t gonna go to San Francisco. Garoppolo, Don Yee there. He’d (Garoppolo) just been to a Super Bowl. The Colts, Peyton Manning’s team. Chargers, Raiders mostly out west. Tom wanted to stay on the coast he’d been playing on. It is a shot at Mitch Trubisky who, for the record, is now a backup. So what Tom is saying, as the GOAT to a now-backup, is a reasonable thing to say.

“It wasn’t (Ryan) Tannehill, not Derek Carr. Derek Carr and Tannehill can play. Those guys can play. Garoppolo, by the way, for all the criticism he gets — we know Kyle Shanahan’s a great coach. Kyle Shanahan has won, like, 18-to-20 percent of his games when Garoppolo doesn’t start. Garoppolo can play. Tom was with him for three years. He can play, he got to a Super Bowl. His only year standing up in San Francisco he got to a Super Bowl. So it is Trubisky. That’s the answer and that’s the truth.”

What team was Tom Brady referencing in recent clip on 'The Shop?'@ColinCowherd reveals his theory and it's not who you might think: pic.twitter.com/zvQz7f7NBN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 22, 2021

Even after “The Shop” episode airs, there’s a good chance we’ll never know with absolute certainty which player and/or what team Brady was talking about. Regardless, any franchise that moved on from its Brady pursuit late in the process probably is having major regrets.