Who Could Replace Brad Stevens As Next Celtics Head Coach?

Well, the Boston Celtics have a notable vacancy to fill, but it’s not the one everybody expected.

Danny Ainge reportedly is stepping down as the team’s president of basketball operations. But in a complete stunner, it will be Brad Stevens taking over for him. That means the Celtics now need a head coach.

So, who are the candidates? Here are a couple initial thoughts.

Alvin Gentry

He did a real good job with the New Orleans Pelicans, especially when the situation with Anthony Davis started spiraling. His record in New Orleans doesn’t inspire much confidence, but Gentry is a levelheaded presence with experience managing stars and getting creative when injuries dismantle a team.

Jay Larranaga

A longtime Celtics assistant, he seems like the most likely internal candidate to replace Stevens. Larranaga actually was interviewed to replace Doc Rivers before the Celtics decided to roll with Stevens, and he has a little head coaching experience in the G League. From an institutional knowledge standpoint, Larranaga has plenty, and perhaps that will be a selling point for Stevens as he chooses his replacement.

Becky Hammon

She’s the San Antonio Spurs’ second in command, and picking up a Gregg Popovich protégé is by no means a bad idea. Hammond actually has some head coaching experience, having filled in for Popovich before, and is among the young coaches in the NBA thought to have a future as a head coach.

Jarron Collins

Like Hammond, he’s one of the NBA’s up-and-coming coaching candidates. He’s served under Steve Kerr since 2014, and is widely regarded as someone who will get a shot as a head coach in the not-too-distant future. This might be the perfect chance for him.