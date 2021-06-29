Who NFL Writer Believes Will Be Patriots’ MVP For 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ linebacking corps is poised to be an area of strength for New England in the upcoming NFL season.

A big reason for this expectation? The return of Dont’a Hightower.

Hightower undoubtedly was the most significant of the eight Patriots who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. But the two-time Pro Bowl selection is back for the 2021 season, and early signs suggest he’s not going to miss a bit after a year away from the game.

In fact, NFL writer Dan Hanzus believes Hightower will be the Patriots’ MVP this season.

“It’s difficult to convey just how much the Patriots missed Dont’a Hightower last season,” Hanzus wrote for NFL.com. “The 2019 Pro Bowl linebacker opted out of 2020 over COVID-19 concerns, and New England never found a way to fill his shoes. The Pats overhauled their front seven this offseason, and having Hightower holding it together in the center of everything will be a huge help to the Belichicks. If New England stays healthy, it could field the best defense in football. Hightower is a major reason why. He’s a one-of-one kind of guy for the Pats.”

Perhaps the missed 2020 season will prove to be a blessing for the 31-year-old ‘backer. A rejuvenated and fresh Hightower could mean bad, bad news for opposing offenses.