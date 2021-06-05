Here Are Three Players Red Sox Received From Andrew Benintendi Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Remember the February trade which sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals and granted the Boston Red Sox three players to be named later?

Well, we now know just who those three minor leaguers are.

The Red Sox announced Friday the trade from Feb. 10 was completed as Boston received two players — Luis De La Rosa, Grant Gambrell — from the Royals and one — Freddy Valdez — from the Mets.

Boston received outfielder Franchy Cordero from the Royals and minor league right-hander Josh Winckowski from the Mets at the time, too.

De La Rosa is a 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic who measures 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. Gambell is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher, as well, who was selected in the third-round of the 2019 draft.

Valdez is a 19-year-old outfielder also from the Dominican Republic. He is ranked No. 13 in the Mets system, as noted by The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, and had been touted for his raw power.