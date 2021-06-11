Why Alex Cora Agrees With Infield Fly Rule Call In Red Sox-Astros Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox’s win over the Astros on Thursday didn’t come without a bit of controversy.

Boston and Houston were tied 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on first and second. Rafael Devers hit a fly ball to center field that Astros shortstop Carlos Correa couldn’t handle. J.D. Martinez moved to third while Xander Bogaerts made it to second, but Devers was called out due to the infield fly rule.

It certainly seemed like a questionable call considering Correa ran out to center field and ended up bobbling the ball.

Despite the confusion surrounding it, Red Sox manager Alex Cora agreed with the ruling.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” he told reporters over Zoom, as seen on NESN’s Red sox postgame coverage. “He was under control. He got to it. He actually did an amazing job sprinting back.”

At the end of the day, the call didn’t come back to haunt the Red Sox.