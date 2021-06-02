NBA Rumors: Why Brad Stevens No Longer Wanted To Coach Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

It once seemed as if Brad Stevens was destined to be head coach of the Boston Celtics for multiple decades. Oh, how things change in a few years.

(In a few months, in fact.)

The Celtics on Wednesday announced that Stevens will transition from head coach to president of basketball operations with Danny Ainge retiring from the role. Stevens will lead the search for Boston’s new head coach.

But why is Stevens, 44, leaving his role as head coach? ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered some insight Wednesday morning.

“Stevens has been described as worn down with coaching since The Bubble,” Wojnarowski tweeted, “and welcomed the chance to make the transition to the front office, sources tell ESPN. Stevens will help lead the search for his successor as head coach.”

As for why Ainge stepped down as general manager, his motivations remain unclear. His and Stevens’s statements offered little in the way of clarity.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images