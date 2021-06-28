Why Ime Udoka Believes He’s In ‘Ideal Situation’ With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka believes he hit the jackpot with his latest NBA opportunity.

Udoka, who’s served as an assistant coach for three teams in The Association since 2012, was officially announced as the new head coach of the Boston Celtics on Monday morning. The 43-year-old, as he explained in a statement released by the team, is not only fortunate to inherit a competitive roster, but also to be able to work alongside one of the league’s sharpest basketball minds.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the historic Celtics franchise. Coaching this talented roster and working alongside Brad (Stevens) makes it an ideal situation,” Udoka said. “I’d like to thank Wyc (Grousbeck), Steve (Pagliuca), and Brad for entrusting me with this opportunity. I look forward to getting started right away.”

Celtics brass shared similar excitement about the new hire.

“Ime stands out as a person of integrity, accomplishment, energy, and insight,” Grousbeck said. “He has worked with some of the best and is ready to take the next step forward. I look forward to having him as our head coach.”

Pagliuca added: “Ime’s passion for basketball and coaching is extraordinary. He is respected by players and coaches throughout the league for his empathy, humility, and deep knowledge of the game. We are thrilled that he will be coming to Boston to lead our team.”

Udoka also has the full support of the Celtics’ franchise cornerstones, who reportedly vouched for him during the interview process.