Why Patriots’ New Offense Could Be Complicated To Defend In 2021

New England’s offense should force opposing defenses out of their comfort zones. NFL teams, as a whole, only used two or more tight ends on 28.4 percent of snaps in 2020. That was up from 27.9 percent in 2019 and 24.3 in 2018 and down from 34.5 percent in 2017 and 29.4 percent in 2016. The Patriots will essentially be running a completely different offense than what defenses are accustomed to combatting.

As the NFL has gone away from using fullbacks and a second tight end with regularity, teams have veered toward 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) packages. Defenses have matched that by putting a higher value on defensive backs and smaller linebackers. The Patriots, for example, primarily stayed in a base dime defense last season with safety Adrian Phillips serving as a starting linebacker. While the Patriots’ defense got smaller last season, their offense is getting much bigger in 2021.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels only used two tight ends on 34 total snaps (3.5 percent) in 2020. New England never put more than two tight ends on the field at once. The Patriots had far and away the lowest rate of multi-tight end sets last season while leading the league (37 percent) in 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end, two wide receivers).

Unless opposing NFL teams go back and watch film on the 2011 Patriots (when Bill O’Brien was offensive coordinator and Tom Brady was at quarterback), they’ll have no real way to prepare for New England’s offensive plan this season.

The Patriots’ base two-tight end set also will force defenses to show their hand and risk getting exploited by New England’s offense. If a defense comes out in base on early downs, then New England will more than likely be passing the ball regardless of who’s at quarterback this season. If they match New England’s two-tight end set with nickel or dime, then the Patriots will likely try to run all over the extra defensive backs on the field by using Smith and Henry, both experienced blockers, as battering rams to assist what should be one of the NFL’s better offensive lines and running back stables.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, offensive success rate has been higher in 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) than 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) in recent years.

12 personnel 11 personnel All – 2020 51% 48% Pass – 2020 53% 47% Run – 2020 50% 52% All – 2019 48% 46% Pass – 2019 49% 44% Run – 2019 46% 49% All – 2018 49% 47% Pass – 2018 51% 45% Run – 2018 47% 50%

The reason essentially comes down to unpredictability. When a team puts two tight ends on the field, the opposing defense largely expects it to run the ball. So, with that comes more success passing the ball, raising the success rate overall since teams pass more than they run. By deploying a base two-tight end set, however, the Patriots should actually become less predictable when they choose to run the ball.

The Patriots passed on 61 percent of plays in 11 personnel last season. They ran the ball on 69 percent of plays in 21 personnel. Since Smith and Henry are top-end pass catchers and solid run blockers, New England has either option when they share the field, and they won’t need to swap out personnel based on the play call. Don’t be surprised if that leads to more no-huddle utilization. Last season, when the Patriots wanted to run the ball, they inserted fullback Jakob Johnson into the offense. When they wanted to pass, they took him out and put a third wide receiver back onto the field. The Patriots can stay in 12 personnel all game if they want to. They have the talent and versatility, and that can only help mask New England’s lack of depth at wide receiver.