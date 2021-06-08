Why Signing With Patriots Was ‘No-Brainer’ For Kendrick Bourne

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne apparently did not think twice about the setting for the second chapter of his NFL career.

After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Bourne joined the Patriots on a three-year, free-agent deal in mid-March. The 25-year-old will have a chance to shine in New England, which turned to Bourne to help bolster its pedestrian receiving corps.

In an interview with the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, Bourne explained why he was so sure about signing with the Patriots on the open market.

“It was a no-brainer to come here,” Bourne told Callahan. “How much they believed in me and appreciated my play style was just awesome in and of itself. The way they accept me as I am, I just appreciate it. It would seem like the type of place where you can’t be so goofy or excited or how I am, but they let me be the way I am because they know I play best that way.”

Bourne is not a No. 1 wideout, but New England evidently believes he can be an impactful player in its offense. Bill Belichick and Co. reportedly tried to trade for Bourne twice when he was with the 49ers.

