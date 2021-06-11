Why Xander Bogaerts Was Late Scratch From Friday’s Red Sox Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts will not play Friday night at Fenway Park, but that was not the original plan.

Bogaerts was supposed to man shortstop and bat fourth as the Red Sox opened up a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Roughly an hour before first pitch of the divisional battle, the two-time All-Star was scratched and replaced in Boston’s lineup by Marwin Gonzalez.

So, why the late adjustment? Red Sox manager Alex Cora informed NESN’s Tom Caron that Bogaerts’ knee is a “little bit sore” after diving at an Alex Bregman single up the middle Thursday night. Cora expects Bogaerts to be sidelined for two days, at the most, with a return to action set for Sunday.

The Red Sox — and Bogaerts himself — are fortunate this injury situation isn’t a serious one, as the ninth-year pro has been instrumental in Boston’s success thus far this season.