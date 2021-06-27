Wimbledon Odds: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams Are Betting Favorites

NESN Logo Sign In

The Wimbledon Championships are two of the biggest events in sports wagering.

Bettors collectively fire thousands upon thousands of wagers over a two-week stretch on men’s and women’s tennis futures, matches and in-play wagering. The in-play boom has exploded across America ever since the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

“Eighty-five percent of our tennis handle is in-play wagering,” PointsBet trading director Jay Croucher told NESN. “There has been a major shift to in-play markets over the last 12 months. Bettors love to wager on things like next point and next game winner. We actually write more handle on tennis than we do on hockey.”

Leading up to day one of Wimbledon, bettors line up to fire bets on which players will win their respective brackets. Novak Djokovic (-130) is the prohibitive men’s favorite thanks to recent form along with the absence of Rafael Nadal in this year’s field. A -130 betting favorite implies around a 56 percent chance of probability.

So oddsmakers are telling you it’s more likely that Djokovic wins than gets eliminated.

“It’s pretty unreal,” Croucher said. “The only real precedents are Nadal (-120) at this year’s French Open and Djokovic (-140) at last year’s U.S. Open. It’s very rare that someone in this short in a major.”

Djokovic was plus-money to win his sixth Wimbledon crown before Nadal’s withdrawal, which caused a domino rally in the men’s future book. That plus on The Joker transformed into a minus pretty quickly.