Red Sox fans likely will have plenty of reasons to take interest in the 2021 MLB All-Star game.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield predicted Tuesday four Red Sox players — Xander Bogaerts; J.D. Martinez; Rafael Devers and Matt Barnes — will make the American League roster for this year’s “Midsummer Classic.” Although Schoenfield believes his predicts are “still-to-early,” each member of the Boston quartet is enjoying a stellar season to date, and the All-Star Game will take place July 13 in Denver, not too far away.

Bogaerts leads AL shortstops in batting average (.318), OPS (.912), doubles (16), extra-base hits (26) and WAR (2.8). Schoenfield predicts Bogaerts is the only one of the Red Sox foresome, who will be a starter.

“I wouldn’t exactly call him underrated since he has made two All-Star Games and plays for the Red Sox, but he does fly a little under the radar given his consistent excellence since 2015,” Schoenfield wrote.

Coming into Monday morning, Devers was leading MLB in extra-base hits (33) and RBIs (tied on 48). He also was leading the AL third basemen in home runs (15), OPS (.917), doubles (18) and hits. However, Schoenfield believes the Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez will beat out Devers in a close race to start the All-Star Game.

“He’s proven that outstanding 2019 when he had 90 extra-base hits and led the AL in total bases was no fluke,” Schoenfield wrote about Devers. “With a hard-hit rate in the 98th percentile, few players hit the ball as hard as consistently as Devers.”

Martinez as of Monday was leading DHs in batting average (.321), OPS (.958), runs (41), hits (67), doubles (tied on 16), and WAR (2.0).