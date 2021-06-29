Wyc Grousbeck Believes Celtics Have ‘Very Busy July’ Ahead Of Them

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics already have had a busy offseason, but it looks like they’re far from done.

First, Danny Ainge suddenly retired from his job as president of basketball operations, which paved the way for Brad Stevens to be promoted from head coach. Kemba Walker then was traded in a package that included veteran big man Al Horford, and Ime Udoka officially was named the organizations 18th head coach.

But as busy as June was, majority owner Wyc Grousbeck insinuated the Celtics still have moves to make.

“I don’t know exactly know what our cap situation is. We don’t have free agent room because there’s like three guys who got a lot of minutes that are up for contract renewals or extensions right now,” Grousbeck said during an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz.”

“… The roster is not complete. So, there’s a lot we have to go do. And then there’s a lot of potential trades, I would imagine, just reading the wires and thinking a little bit, and talking a little bit to Brad. There’s a lot of stuff that could happen this summer. I don’t really know what the roster’s going to look like in August, and it’s going to be a very busy July. We’re not hard-capped or anything like that, but we are going to have to be clever. And if we’re going to take in money, by cap rules, we’re gonna have to send money out.”

Grousbeck did note that he is “prepared for changes” and by no means was saying the roster “has to change.” But with new ownership and a new head coach, it’s fair to assume more changes are on horizon.

And Grousbeck, as well as the rest of ownership, will be supportive of what changes may be made.