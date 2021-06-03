NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogarerts on Wednesday said it was “frustrating on my part” to be in the midst of the worst slump of his career, and that he’d return to Minute Maid Park on Thursday and be the first person in the batting cage.

Not even 24 hours later, the Red Sox shortstop went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in Boston’s 5-1 win against the Houston Astros to wrap up the four-game series.

Bogaerts, for the first time in his career, went hitless in six straight games, including an 0-for-3 performance in Wednesday’s loss.

Here’s what he had to say after that game:

I’ve been felling pretty bad, just not being able to pick up the spin of the ball, and I’ve been through this. I?ve been in stretches where I?ve definitely looked worse. ? I know I’ve been in situations where I’ve felt much worse and looked much worse. ? I’m coming back here (Thursday) and I’m gonna be the first one in the cage and continue to work.

Bogaerts also noted he knew no one would feel bad for the Red Sox during there three-game losing streak and that the “results will change.”