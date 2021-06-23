Xander Bogaerts Shares What Drives Him To Be Best Shortstop In MLB

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts long has been thought of as one of the most underrated players in Major League Baseball. But he’s getting his due.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop continues to lead the American League in voting for the 2021 All-Star Game at his position, looking like a lock to earn the recognition for the third time in his career.

“I know it’s a personal achievement but it obviously would mean a lot,” Bogaerts on Tuesday said ahead of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “You play this game to win championships and whenever you get a chance to have the individual recognition it’s something that you should be honored (by) and be thankful for.”

Bogaerts is batting .317 this season with 80 hits in 67 games played. He’s accounted for 41 of the Red Sox’s runs this season and has 42 runs batted in.

While he’s one of the players lifting Boston to teeter between the top two spots in the AL East, he keeps some advice from his uncle in the back of his mind.

“I work every day to go out there and be the best,” Bogaerts said. “If not the best, one of them, definitely. When I was a kid growing up my uncle used to always tell me, ‘Don’t be the last one in the pack.’ So coming to the minors and being here in the big leagues, that’s something that definitely stuck with me. Go out there and always try to be the best or be up there with the best. And I work hard every day and I prepare the right way. It’s very special when you’re able to help your team the way I am, and the way the other guys are swinging the bat and for us to be in this position, man. This is going to be hopefully a fun summer.”

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers also leads his position in voting, while J.D. Martinez (second among designated hitters) and Alex Verdugo (eighth among AL outfielders) both are in the mix to advance to the next level.