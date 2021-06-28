NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday completed a three-game sweep of the Yankees, keeping them undefeated against New York this season.

But to add insult to injury, the Yankees also endured quite the walk of shame on the way out of Fenway Park. Well, that is, once their equipment track managed to actually leave.

You can’t make this stuff up. A box truck containing New York’s gear and destined for the Bronx reportedly crashed right through a garage door at Fenway Park. WDHD’s Trey Daerr was kind enough to capture some photo evidence.

As if things couldn?t get any worse for the Yankees this weekend. Check out the equipment truck trying to get out of town.

Red Sox: 3

Garage door: 1

Yankees: 0 pic.twitter.com/T3UkgaBm0w — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) June 27, 2021

Cue the jokes about “The Town” — the Ben Affleck movie in which his character and Jeremy Renner rob Fenway Park after a weekend series against the Yankees. Perhaps the drivers wanted to reenact the scene where they drive an ambulance through, what we’re pretty sure, is the same garage door.

Doug MacRay in a hurry to get to Florida… pic.twitter.com/4cjkhbiWyh — Steve (BoSox fan in Blue Jay land ??) (@stevecurious2) June 27, 2021

No word on who will be footing the bill for the damage. Perhaps Boston will toss New York a bone after the Red Sox managed to take Adam Ottavino and Garrett Whitlock off the Yankees’ hands.

Taking down the “Cathedral of Boston?” Definitely not priceless.