You Can Play: Celebrating Pride Month At NESN

Throughout the month of June, NESN will honor Pride Month by amplifying, celebrating, and sharing special stories of the LGBTQ+ community within sports. Our goal is to continue to drive awareness and support and bring equitable opportunities in diverse and underrepresented communities.

As part of NESN’s recognition and celebration of Pride Month, we share a look at the You Can Play Project. The project’s message was to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, and fans.

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz spoke with the founders of the You Can Play Project to discuss their goal and their partnership with the National Hockey League.

Thumbnail photo via Bethany Marshall/NESN