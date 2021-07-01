Aaron Rodgers Hilariously Recaps First Tom Brady ‘The Match’ Appearance

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has his work cut out for him in trying to make his upcoming outing in “The Match” more memorable than last year’s showing.

Brady provided a slew of highlights — both positive and negative — as he teamed up with Phil Mickelson to battle Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning at a rain-soaked Medalist Golf Club. The seven-time Super Bowl champ had the shot of the day when he holed out on the par-5 7th, but that moment of brilliance was matched by an embarrassing ripped-pants incident.

Those moments and more recently recapped by Aaron Rodgers, who will team up with Bryson DeChambeau on July 6 to face Brady and Mickelson in Big Sky.

We imagine there will be plenty of trash talk between the superstar signal-callers when they go toe-to-toe at Moonlight Basin.