Aaron Rodgers Odds: Sportsbooks Not Buying Adam Schefter Speculation

Aaron Rodgers is currently the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Some believe that still could change before the 2021 NFL season begins.

Oddsmakers, however, believe the most likely scenario remains Green Bay or bust.

Everyone knows by now Rodgers is fed up with his situation with the Packers. Why exactly that’s the case, we’re still not sure. The reigning MVP has yet to really weigh in on the drama save for a few throwaway quotes that offered more ambiguity than answers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is the one who lit the fuse on the Rodgers-Packers explosion when he reported hours before the NFL draft that the three-time MVP wanted out. Three months have passed and Rodgers remains property of the Pack, but Schefter still believes the QB wants out.

“(Rodgers) very easily could have dismissed the speculation going on around him with a simple statement of ‘I’ll see you at training camp’ or ‘I’ll be there on opening day,’ and instead, we haven’t gotten that because the fact of the matter is, the truth is, he doesn’t want to be in Green Bay,” Schefter said this week on his podcast. “He hasn’t planned to be back in Green Bay.

“Now we’ll see whether the Packers and him can come up with some sort of compromise that can lure him back there, but I don’t believe — and I think Aaron Rodgers knows this — that he wants to be back there nor plans to be back there at this time. He just hasn’t come out and said it.”

Schefter added: “We’ll see how the Packers handle it, but the one thing I feel very comfortable and confident in saying is Aaron Rodgers does not want to play there anymore. The question is whether they can convince him to do it, and I don’t know how that’s going to work out.”