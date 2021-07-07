When it comes to the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady is just as unsure as everyone else.
One of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason is the ongoing rift between Rodgers and the Packers, the franchise he has spent all 16 seasons of his career with. A report surfaced in April that Rodgers wanted out, and he’s done nothing since to put rumors to rest.
He didn’t report to OTAs or minicamp, and he reportedly is trying to get other players to follow him out.
When Rodgers joined Brady on Wednesday for “The Match,” a charity golf event, Brady offered his take on the situation.
Rob Gronkowski gave Brady a call (and made fun of him on national television.) Brady then turned Gronk’s jab into an opportunity to speculate about his opponent’s future.
That wasn’t the only time that Brady needled Rodgers, either. In a social media promo before the event, Brady hijacked a “Jeopardy!” spoof to remind everyone that Rodgers isn’t happy with the Packers front office.
When Rodgers had a chance to answer for himself, he didn’t shed any light on the situation and promptly changed the subject.
For now, sportsbooks tend to agree with Brady. DraftKings has the Packers as the favorite for Rodgers’ first snap of the season at -200, meaning a $100 bet nets a $150 payout.
Whomever is under center, the Packers open the regular season on Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints.