NESN Logo Sign In

When it comes to the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady is just as unsure as everyone else.

One of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason is the ongoing rift between Rodgers and the Packers, the franchise he has spent all 16 seasons of his career with. A report surfaced in April that Rodgers wanted out, and he’s done nothing since to put rumors to rest.

He didn’t report to OTAs or minicamp, and he reportedly is trying to get other players to follow him out.

When Rodgers joined Brady on Wednesday for “The Match,” a charity golf event, Brady offered his take on the situation.

Rob Gronkowski gave Brady a call (and made fun of him on national television.) Brady then turned Gronk’s jab into an opportunity to speculate about his opponent’s future.

Brady: ?Robbie G ? I hope you?re not at the beach too much. You?re ready to go aren?t you??



Gronk: ?I?m wondering if you?re ready. You missed OTAs, you?re out golfing now??



Brady: ?I?m studying my competition. I?m 30 yards away from Aaron, leader of the Packers, I think…? pic.twitter.com/OZ3wZwZOSG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 6, 2021

That wasn’t the only time that Brady needled Rodgers, either. In a social media promo before the event, Brady hijacked a “Jeopardy!” spoof to remind everyone that Rodgers isn’t happy with the Packers front office.