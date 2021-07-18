Alex Cora Believes Red Sox-Yankees Should Have Been Called Sooner

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been on both sides of some annoying rain delays.

In some cases, a game has been paused and resumed after a lengthy break, with Boston having to go back out there and defend a lead. Against the New York Yankees on Saturday night, the game was called after a 52 minute delay, robbing Boston the chance to climb out of a 3-1 deficit.

All Alex Cora is asking for is a little consistency. And probably common sense.

“I just feel the conditions were horrible,” the Red Sox manager said before Sunday’s game at Yankee Stadium.

He knows from experience. Cora had to walk around in the outfield shortly before they called the game to calm down Alex Verdugo after a fan threw a baseball at the outfielder from the stands. With the rain pouring down and tensions running high, that probably would have been the time to call it. Instead, they tried to go at it a little longer before entering the second rain delay of the game.

“Right there when when the whole incident happened with Alex, you know, from my end, we could have stopped the game right there and moved forward, but it didn’t happen,” Cora said. “So when when (Hirokazu) Sawamura was pitching and when J.T. (Josh Taylor) was pitching it was horrible out there. I don’t know how Bobby (Dalbec) completed that play to second, I don’t know how Kiké (Hernández) cut that ball.

“It (was) just kind of like when we were little kids, right? It was pouring and you go out there and play and it’s muddy. But at this level, you know, there’s a tarp and there’s radar and we could have stopped the game.”