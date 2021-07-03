Alex Cora Gushes Over All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say Alex Cora is a big fan of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

And why wouldn’t he be?

Bogaerts and Devers were selected to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game as the starting shortstop and third baseman, respectively, having had incredibly successful seasons thus far.

So it’s no surprise Cora had high praise for the duo prior to the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics.

“I’ve been saying all along, Xander, for me, is the most consistent person in this organization,” Cora said over Zoom. “Every time you see him in spring training he looks better than the previous way. The way he goes about his business is pretty solid. I said it last week, the kid that had a big part in what this organization did in 2013, he didn’t get caught up in all that stuff. … We love the way he goes about it. I’m very proud of him.”

As for Devers, Cora has seen first hand just how much work the 24-year-old has been put in since being called up four years ago.

“Raffy, just another kid, too. He gets called up in ’17 for the same reasons: we’re looking for offense and gets called up in Seattle,” Cora said. “I remember watching that game and just the at-bats, and then he hit a home run, I think it was the second day, to straight center. I was like, ‘Wow, they got somebody very special.’ We’d try to rattle him in the playoffs and he’d laugh at us, actually. He’s understanding that to be a big leaguer, to be a successful big leaguer, there are sacrifices. … He’s done an amazing job. In ’19 he started going to Tampa in the offseason to get in shape, to get his body going and it paid off in ’19. Last year, like I told you, I don’t think it was fair to say he got lazy or he gained weight. This was a kid in the Dominican in the middle of a pandemic. He didn’t have facilities to do what he actually does. … He’s been amazing. …