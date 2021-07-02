Alex Cora Notes How Red Sox Fans Are Lifting Team At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are on a seven-game win streak since returning to Fenway Park for a homestand, and that first sweep over New York felt like a pivotal series of the season, despite the state of the Pinstripes.

With the Yankees in town and a perfect weekend in Boston weather wise, life was good and feeling back to normal for fans in the stands.

Pile on another four-game mopping of the Kansas City Royals, the Red Sox all of a sudden have a 27-17 record at home. A big improvement from where they were before Fenway started welcoming fans back at full capacity.

“They’re making a difference,” manager Alex Cora confirmed.

The Red Sox struggled at home to start the season, as Boston’s remained one of the final few ballparks to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions.

Prior to Fenway Park operating as normal, starting with a Memorial Day series against the Miami Marlins, the Red Sox were 15-13 at home. They’ve been 12-4 since that first game on May 29, and this recent homestand was significant in getting them back on track.

“Early on it was difficult,” Cora admitted. “I mentioned to you guys when we went to Texas (where the Rangers already were allowing full capacity) and (then) we came here to play Detroit. It felt that we were flat, and it’s not that we were flat. It’s just the atmosphere was different.”