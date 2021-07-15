Alex Cora Offers Insight On Jarren Duran Call-Up, Timing Of Promotion

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran has been called up to the Red Sox, and manager Alex Cora is among those looking forward to seeing Boston’s exciting outfield prospect.

Duran, who was set to make his debut Thursday against the New York Yankees, however, will have to wait a bit longer. Boston’s game against the Yankees Thursday reportedly has been postponed due to COVID protocols.

Cora revealed prior to the cancellation that Duran would have started in center field and bat seventh. (It’s fair to say that now will be the case if the Red Sox play the Yankees on Friday night, as currently scheduled.)

Cora also provided plenty of insight on what went into calling up the 24-year-old Duran and the timing behind the move.

“We’ve been talking about Jarren for a while, as an organization. There’s no perfect timing, right?,” Cora said on a video conference Thursday. “We feel like Jarren is going to help us out, he’s going to help us out. Speed-wise, he takes it to another level. Athletic-wise, he does the same thing. He’s been doing a good job in center field and we believe he’s going to put together at bats.”

“I think Jarren here is something we’ve been talking about for a while. I do believe, obviously, we can’t predict the future, but the thought process is for him to stay here, stick here.”

Cora expressed what he’s most eager to see from Duran, who hit 15 home runs with 12 stolen bases in Triple-A Worcester this season, too.